A Vermont based brewery is coming to Rochester.

FIFCO USA has announced that Magic Hat Brewery will move its production to the Genesee Brewery, where some of its beers are already brewed.

Magic Hat sold the equipment from their Vermont locations and lease to Zero Gravity Brewing.

The deal is expected to close July 1.

Magic Hat was founded in 1994 and was one of the first craft breweries in Vermont.

Correction: The previous version mistakenly referred to the "Genesee Brewery" as the "Genesee Brew House."