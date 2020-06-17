NATIONWIDE -- Target announced on Wednesday a number of initiatives aimed at investing in their team members and future hires.

What You Need To Know Target increases minimum wage to $15



Company also gives employees a $200 bonus



Target also giving free access to virtual doctor visits



More info on Target's efforts to invest in their team members

The company will permanently raise the starting wage for U.S. team members to $15 per hour, starting July 5.

As a way to recognize team members' efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, the company is giving a one-time bonus of $200 to its frontline members at both stores and distribution centers.

“In the best of times, our team brings incredible energy and empathy to our work, and in harder times they bring those qualities plus extraordinary resilience and agility to keep Target on the forefront of meeting the changing needs of our guests and our business year after year,” said Brian Cornell, Chairman and CEO of Target Corporation. “Everything we aspire to do and be as a company builds on the central role our team members play in our strategy, their dedication to our purpose and the connection they create with our guests and communities.”

As a continued way to help their employees, Target is also offering free access to virtual doctor visits through the end of the year and is extending their one-time 30-day paid leave for any team member who is 65 or older, pregnant, or had underlying medical conditions. The company will also provide free backup care family members.

“The most important investments we make are in our team. I have tremendous gratitude for the way our team members show up with such purpose and pride for our guests, communities and one another,” said Melissa Kremer, Target’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “These investments help ensure that team members can build meaningful careers, take care of themselves and their families and contribute to building our communities through their work inside and outside of Target.”

Target will continue to waive its absenteeism policy and offer paid leave options for team members who have tested positive for coronavirus or been exposed to the virus.