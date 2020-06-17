TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa's July 4 celebration has been canceled.

City officials announced Wednesday morning that this year's "Boom By The Bay" will not take place this Independence Day due to Covid-19 concerns.

The event, which was held for the first time in 2019 is a July 4 celebration spread out across downtown Tampa at Armiture Works, Julian B. Lane and Curtis Hixon parks and Sparkman Wharf.

“While we would have loved to celebrate the 4th of July together in person, we have to put the safety of our community first,” says Mayor Jane Castor. “We are looking forward to an even bigger celebration next year once this virus is behind us, but we have to work together first to stop it.”

The City of Tampa and Mayor Jane Castor urge the community to continue practicing COVID-19 safety: wear a face covering in public settings, wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds, keep at least six feet from others, avoid large gatherings, stay home and get tested if you feel ill.

Free testing is available for Hillsborough County residents by calling 813-272-5900.