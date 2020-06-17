ORLANDO, Fla. – Police departments have been front and center in recent weeks following the death of George Floyd.

What You Need To Know Police departments facing more scrutiny



Nationwide protests following death of George Floyd



Olrlando Police officers want protesters to know they are listening

​​Protesters have made their voices heard, calling for nationwide police reform. Behind a shield and underneath a uniform is a person. Even during protests.

Orlando Police officer Tally Hall says he hears and recognizes why people are protesting.

“This all started with something I think all cops can get behind,” Hall said.

The protests come at a time when police across the country are being scrutinized, following the recent killings of several black people by police.

Hall, who’s had to work the local protests, says he understands why those who’ve experienced violence at the hands of police take issue with all of them, even if he feels he’s one of the good cops.

“The opportunity is more important than being mislabeled,” Hall said. “Being mislabeled for little bit of time isn’t a big deal if we can come together, and say hey this is the path to success for everyone.”

Deputy Chief Jose Velez has been with the Orlando Police Department for 25 years and says despite what protestors may think about his department, he and his officers are listening.

“The police department is made up of human beings from society just like everybody else,” Velez said. “So we have the same feelings, we have the same understanding as people doing the protests, so we understand.”

And he says they’re ready to bridge the gap and work together.

“The opportunity for both sides to come together and help is good,” Hall said. “There’s protests, but actions need to be done as well.”

As protests continue, and with anger toward police building, Velez told News 13 what is expected of his officers during this time.

“Continue to be a professional,” Velez said. “They are trained, they know exactly what their job is and that is the appropriate response.”

The response from OPD is they are listening, and want to continue to serve the community the best they can.

“I think everyone is like hey, let’s grow from this, let’s be better,” Hall said. “This doesn’t mean we need to go away it means we need to be better.”

According to Velez, his officers have not changed any of thei tactics in recent weeks while working a protest, and says everyone is doing what they were trained to do.