TAMPA, Fla. -- Aunt Jemima will no longer be the face of your favorite syrup. Quaker Oats has decided to retire the more than 130-year-old brand and logo, acknowledging its origins are based on a racial stereotype.

What You Need To Know Quaker Oats rebranding Aunt Jemima syrup



Brand, logo started in 1890



Brand based off life of Nancy Green



Timeline of Aunt Jemima's history

"As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers' expectations," said Kristin Kroepfl, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Quaker Foods North America. "We recognize Aunt Jemima's origins are based on a racial stereotype. While work has been done over the years to update the brand in a manner intended to be appropriate and respectful, we realize those changes are not enough."

The company's website said the Aunt Jemima brand was brought to life in 1890, based off the life of Nancy Green, who was born a slave in Montgomery County, Kentucky. She was best known as a storyteller, cook, missionary worker, and the advertising world's first living trademark -- Aunt Jemima.

In 1926, Quaker Oats purchased the Aunt Jemima Mills Company. The brand and logo was first trademarked in 1937. In 2001, PepsiCo bought the Quaker Oats Company.

After a nationwide reckoning on race following the death of George Floyd, companies are now making changes.

While the brand has evolved over the years with the goal of representing loving moms from diverse backgrounds who want the best for their families, the company recognizes that is not enough.

"We acknowledge the brand has not progressed enough to appropriately reflect the confidence, warmth and dignity that we would like it to stand for today," said Kroepfl. "We are starting by removing the image and changing the name. We will continue the conversation by gathering diverse perspectives from both our organization and the Black community to further evolve the brand and make it one everyone can be proud to have in their pantry."

In a statement from the company, they said packaging changes without the Aunt Jemima image will begin to appear throughout the fourth quarter of 2020. The name change will also be announced at a later date and will quickly follow the first phase of packaging changes.

In addition to the changes on Aunt Jemima, PepsiCo said they are committed to making significant change for its people, its business, and communities.