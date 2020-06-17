NATIONWIDE – Airlines continue making changes in response to the global COVID-19, the latest changes impact whether you’ll be able to buy a mixed drink on your next flight.

Delta and American Airlines are two U.S.-based airlines making the change.

Delta says on its website that it will no longer be selling alcohol to passengers on most flights. Some seats on long-haul international flights will still get the airline’s full beverage selection, including alcohol.

American Airlines will no longer make alcohol available for passengers in main cabin seating, but depending on the length of the flight, alcohol may be served if you’re seated in first class.

Both airlines are encouraging customers to bring their own snacks and beverages onto their flights, they just have to make sure what they bring fits TSA restrictions.

Other international airlines are also making the switch to no alcohol in order to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

CNN is reporting European companies like Easyjet and Virgin Atlantic are also making the move to reduce human contact by suspending alcohol sales.