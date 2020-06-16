TAMPA, Fla. -- The coronavirus hit Tampa Bay businesses hard, but some shop owners in the University area are having an even tougher time getting back on their feet.

The looting and fire at Champs Sports store on Fowler Avenue in Tampa is having a major impact on business. Business owners in the shopping plaza across the street from the University Mall said they’ve been getting calls from worried customers.

“They were scared to come here to this plaza because of the fire and what happened, but I tell him that everything is safe,” said Badar Unnisa, owner of Badar’s Hair and All.

“It’s safe now,” said business owner Roopa Bommidi. “We have a cop on the property everyday in the evening, 8 to 7 in the morning so it is safe and we need your support, you know.”

Bommidi owns Jai Ho Royale Indian Cuisine. She said they’d been closed for three months because of the coronavirus. After reopening for one day, they were forced to close because of the looting. Because of the fire at Champs, it took more than a week to get the power turned back on at the restaurant. The two businesses are in the same strip mall.

“We were just sitting and watching helplessly,” Bommidi said. “We were unable to do anything that point in time.”

Now that they’ve reopened for the second time, Bommidi said business is slow. She wants to make sure customers know they’re back open and it’s safe to return.

Next door, the owner of Badar's Hair and All said their business has also been slow. On Monday, stylists waited for customers to walk through the doors. Badar Unnisa started the salon almost 30 years ago.

“I started from zero. This place, it means everything to me,” Unnisa said. “It’s my life.”

Two weeks ago, looters broke the windows at Unnisa’s salon and stole the cash register along with some other items. Sunday, Unnisa replaced the plywood with glass so customers would not be hesitant to come back to the shop.

While customers have been leery about coming back, strangers have been eager to give. Tens of thousands of dollars have poured in GoFundMe pages to help cover some expenses.

Business owners said they’re thankful for the support, but they desperately need their customers back to thrive.