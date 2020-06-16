ORLANDO, Fla. — Court documents indicate that the man charged in the Tallahassee death of a 19-year-old Black Lives Matter activist who was taken into custody in Orlando has confessed.

What You Need To Know Oluwatoyin Salau, Victoria Sims found dead at Tallahassee home



Search for Salau, a Black Lives Matter activist, drew national attention



Resident of home where her body was found was arrested in Orlando

Aaron Glee Jr. faces charges of murder and kidnapping in the deaths of 19-year-old Oluwatoyin Salau and 75-year-old Victoria Sims, whose bodies were found June 13 at a home on Monday Road in Tallahassee.

Investigators say Salau called Tallahassee Police on June 6 to report a sexual battery. Not long after that, she was reported missing by her family. The search for Salau drew national attention, and a team of more than a dozen Tallahassee officers were involved in the search, they said.

ARRESTED: The suspect in this case fled to Orlando on a bus, & at the request of @TallyPD, our officers were able to take him into custody. Based on evidence from the scene & info in Orlando, @TallyPD has charged the suspect in the deaths of a local demonstrator & AARP worker. https://t.co/aVuyWDyROd — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 16, 2020

Around this time, Sims was independently reported missing by her family. While looking into Sims's disappearance, investigators found information at her home that led them to another home on Monday Road.

That's where they found the bodies of Sims and Salau. Tallahassee authorities said Glee Jr. lived at the home but had gone to Orlando by bus. So they contacted Orlando Police, who took him into custody.

The court documents say Glee Jr. admitted to sexually assaulting and raping Salau and also confessed to killing Sims, a woman who often brought him meals and gave him rides.

Glee was held in the Orange County Jail before being transported to Leon County to face charges.

According to investigators, Glee said he offered Salau a place to stay and had Sims take them to a location. They say Glee admitted to holding Salau for multiple days while he sexually assaulted her before killing her.

"To be perfectly candid about it, I'm going to order him detained on all the charges, because the facts of the offense show there are no conditions that would adequately protect the community," Judge James Hankinson of the 2nd Judicial Circuit said during a hearing.

Detectives think Glee was trying to flee to West Palm Beach on a Greyhound bus, but he was detained at an Orlando bus station by Orlando Police. He's being held without bail.

Hundreds of people gathered at the state Capitol to honor Salau in a vigil late last week.

Anyone with information about the deaths of Salau or Sims is urged to contact Tallahassee Police at 850-891-4200 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.