MELBOURNE, Fla. — The city of Melbourne is stepping up to help residents who are struggling to pay bills and could end up on the streets.

"People with the utility payments, they may be behind, we want to help," says Denise Carter of Melbourne Housing and Community Development.

Melbourne city leaders are concerned about residents who are facing the reality of missing rent, mortgage, or utility bills.

The coronavirus pandemic continues its onslaught on the economy, and many people don't have the means to stay current on their finances.

Now there’s new help in the form of the Emergency Rental, Mortgage and Public Utilities Assistance Program .

"We've set aside $233,590 for it," Carter told Spectrum News 13.

The program has specific criteria to qualify. You must live in Melbourne. It's also income-based.

Additionally, you must be furloughed, have a reduction in work hours or have lost your job, and you must be behind in your payments.​

The money comes from the city's portion of the CARES Act.

Residents can receive up to $1,600, and it's paid directly to the creditor.

People must call for a pre-screening with questions to determine if they qualify.

"And we want people to call," Carter stressed.

The number to call is (321) 608-7530.