LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — During a meeting on Tuesday morning, Lake County commissioners said they would adopt a resolution and send a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis, asking him to find another venue for a controversial confederate statue.

The statue of Confederate General Edmund Kirby Smith is one of two statues in Washington D.C. that represents Floridians.

BREAKING! Controversial confederate statue WILL NOT be coming to Lake County. Commissioners agreed to let the Governor decide where it should go. ⁦@MyNews13⁩ #news13lake pic.twitter.com/ByXO1cavew — Dave DeJohn (@News13davedejo1) June 16, 2020

Following the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017 and nationwide fights over Confederate statues, state legislators chose to replace it with a statue of civil rights activist Mary McLeod Bethune, the namesake of Bethune-Cookman University.

Lake County Historical Museum Curator Bob Grenier won a bid in 2018 to acquire the statue of Smith, who was the last Confederate leader to surrender from the Civil War.

Grenier wanted to install the statue this summer. However, since the museum is technically a private museum because it leases the bottom floor of the historic courthouse. It will be a decision that will be made between the governor and Grenier.