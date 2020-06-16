TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Commissioner Kimberly Overman wants to block employers from banning face coverings in a broad effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Commissioner Overman proposed the idea to Hillsborough County's Emergency Policy Group earlier this month, but it was overwhelming rejected.

Overman said she has heard from some workers in the county employers are frowning on employees wearing face coverings at work.

She is now drafting an ordinance for a County Commission vote next month to ban employers from retaliating against workers that wish to wear face masks while on the job.

So far, only Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Hillsborough County Commissioner Les Miller support the idea.

Both also supported a failed proposal last month which would have required everyone to wear face mask while in public and in close contact with others.

According to data collected by the state, both Hillsborough and Pinellas have seen a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, especially among millennials ages 25-34.

Commissioner Overman will address her ordinance proposal Wednesday.

It is expected to get more discussion later this month, and could move toward a full vote sometime next month.

One County Commissioner has already spoken out against the ordinance.

Commissioner Sandra Murman says pushing the ordinance through would interfere with the relationship between employers and employees.