PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Aunt Catfish’s on The River, a Port Orange institution, closed its doors Monday after management claimed an employee tested positive for coronavirus .

“You always wondered if it would come because of what is going on in society, but it’s devastating,” said Brendan Galbreath, owner of Aunt Catfish's on the River.

This is just the latest blow the restaurant suffered. This news comes just after a 5-week closure due to the virus on top of a $150,000 loss from Hurricane Dorian last year.

“It's just another thing we are dealing with, and you wonder where the end is to be honest with you,” Galbreath said.

After informing the state, Galbreath decided to shut down the restaurant voluntarily and arrange testing for all his 140 employees on Tuesday through Family Health Source.

“It's nothing we are shying away from, we are just doing the responsible thing," said Galbreath. "I don’t think it’s a reflection on the restaurant, I just think its what society is dealing with today and we are going to handle it responsibly”

In the meantime, he said the restaurant will have a deep clean, and they’ll review their safety policies.

“It's going to make us look maybe more so at the customers side of it, do you get into checking the customers when they come in the door, questioned Galbreath." We already do that for our employees, temperatures face masks and all that.”

While his goal is to reopen Friday, with those staff members who test negative, he was adamant that he won’t do it unless it's safe.

“I think everyone has to be responsible because I think if we have a couple responsible and a couple people just kind of freewheeling it, it’s just going to be like this for years,” said Galbreath.

Galbreath said spoke to the employee who tested positive and says they only had mild symptoms.

He was unable to share if that employee had contact with any customers. ​