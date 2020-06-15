KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Families living at two troubled hotels on U.S. 192 are worried about losing their home during the coronavirus pandemic .

What You Need To Know Lake Cecile Inn & Suites and Star Motel facing foreclosure





County says owner owes $1.2 million in citations



RELATED: Residents at Kissimmee Motel Wary About Health During COVID-19 Outbreak

Spectrum News 13 has reported on the issues surrounding Lake Cecile Inn & Suites and Star Motel at Lakeside in the past, and now tenants there are facing a new problem.

The hotels are facing foreclosure by the county for code violations like trash and unsafe conditions.

The county says the owner of the two hotels owes more than $1.2 million in citations — or foreclosure by the lender as they’ve filed a foreclosure lawsuit against the owner for defaulting on a more than $2 million loan.

Shenoa Garcia, a mother of two who lives at Star Motel who recently lost her job said, “Honestly, it’s agitating because the county itself isn’t being considerate with the people who still need some place to rest their heads at the end of the night.”

The Code Enforcement Board has authorized the county attorney to start foreclosure procedures on all the outstanding liens after August 14.