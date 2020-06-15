NATIONWIDE — A nationwide cell phone carrier outage is affecting customers in Central Florida.

T-Mobile says its engineers are working to fix a voice and data issue.

Seminole County authorities and the city of Kissimmee say the outage is impacting their 911 systems. The Seminole Sheriff's Office is urging callers to use their non-emergency line as a backup until the issue is resolved.

Orange County Sheriff's officials say their 911 systems have not been affected and tell residents in their area to continue to use the 911 line if necessary.