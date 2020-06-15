ORLANDO, Fla. — It was never in her plan: turning a space for culinary catering into a full-fledged restaurant. Nor was moving to a new, bigger location down the street after so many visitors flooded the brunch spot that she ran out of space.

But Trina Gregory-Propst says she's grateful things worked out the way they did.

Se7en Bites, after all, is just that important to her as is supporting the LGBTQ community.

“Next to being married to my wife and giving birth to my son, this feels like that child as well," Gregory-Propst says. "It’s astonishing to see it grow, and we want to do everything we can to give back. We want to be here for everyone in the community, no matter who you are, what you believe, how you identify.”

Baking 101 to a dream

For the first 21 years of her life, Gregory-Propst worked in the spa industry. After she had her son in the mid-2000s, she wanted a change and better life balance.

So, five years later, Gregory-Propst went to culinary school to become a personal chef, studying with Valencia College’s Rosen program and earning three degrees.

“Food is so directly linked to so many things we do. We celebrate with it, we mourn with it," she said. “For me, cooking is… It doesn’t feel like work.”

One of her last classes was the basics of baking, and there, something sparked. She realized how much she loved baking and the science behind it.

Soon, Gregory-Propst was making artful creations for local restaurants and eying a 987-square-foot space in Orlando's Milk District from which she could work, "perfect for starting out."

She recalls that her then-girlfriend, now wife, Virginia Propst (who goes by Va) nudged her: “ 'If you’re going to be there already, let me build you a counter. Make a couple of extra cookies, put them on the counter.' "

Counter space turned into a bona fide bake shop in 2013 called Se7en Bites. Two years later, the restaurant specializing in Southern fare with a twist was busting at the seams.

They found a space, moved there in October 2016 and found themselves featured on a Food Network series episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" soon after.

While Trina's face may be plastered on the side of the neon-colored building on Primrose Drive in Orlando, Se7en Bites is an homage to her grandmother, a "matriarch of cookery."

It's also the result of an important partnership that in the kitchen manifests as a balance of separate roles — yin and yang: Trina focuses on the sweet, like cherry pies and cookies, and her wife, Va, works on savory dishes, frying up chicken and mouth-watering grits.

But, above all else, Gregory-Propst says their business is the embodiment of living authentically.

"We have never hidden from anyone that it’s my wife and I who own this business," Gregory-Propst says. “It’s really important for us to support the LGBTQ community, because it’s who supports us. And we are a part of that community. It just feels natural to give back."

For the past few years, Se7en Bites has done just that, giving back to the LGBTQ community of which Trina and Va are a part.

The restaurant has donated to help open the Center in Kissimmee, catered and fed youth through Zebra Coalition, and enthusiastically participated in the city’s Safe Place initiative. Sticking a rainbow sticker on their front door and donating the space as a safe haven for those who need it was an easy decision, Gregory-Propst says.

“I want everyone that’s here to know we see them, we hear them, we appreciate them being here," she said.

Uncharted territory

Getting through the pandemic hasn't been easy as pie for Se7en Bites. After shifting to take-away and quickly realizing breakfast food didn't make the best carry-out meal, Trina and Va decided to close the restaurant March 15.

During the interim, they've moved tables and repainted; increased outdoor seating, spilling picnic tables into the large parking lot behind the colorful shop; and added mobile hand-washing stations for patrons.

Federal Paycheck Protection Program funding the business owners applied for did come, but late — one week before the restaurant reopened in the first week of May.

And although business has been slow to return, prompting Se7en Bites to open only from Thursdays to Sundays, 27 of 32 staff members have come back to work.

Now, as they roll out dough, scoop chunky chicken into ramekins and carefully crimping the edges, they're getting ready to ship items across the country for the first time.

It's exciting, uncharted.

After all they've been through, Gregory-Propst says their goal remains unchanged: to be open to all and ensure the LGBTQ community that has supported them feels the love.

“We have to look at finding creative ways to give back to help these nonprofits, so they can continue to help people in the community," she says. “It’s why we do what we do. It’s so overwhelming to feel a connection to people that come in and feel part of their lives.”