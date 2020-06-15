STREETSBORO, Ohio — As coronavirus restrictions ease up across the country, Americans are desperate to travel. While many continue avoiding airports and hotels, a new kind of vacation is at the forefront.

The RV industry is booming and the demand is starting to outweigh the supply.

What You Need To Know

Families still want to social distance, but are craving weekend getaways



Some are buying RVs to self-isolate from family members or use as a home office



With demand on the rise, it could take buyers more than 2 weeks before they can tow their new camper off the lot

"Manufacturers shut down for about a month and a half which put about 20,000 units that aren't on dealers' lots, so inventory is getting hard to find," said Jennifer Radel, president, All Seasons RV in Streetsboro.



Radel says her RV lot is only about half-full. That's because sales are soaring.



"It was pretty quiet for the first month and a half, but first of May everybody was kind of tired of being cooped up and have decided that RVing is a super safe way to travel, you don't have to worry about airports or hotels, so our business has just skyrocketed," said Radel.



Vacationing in an RV is becoming the new norm as families continue to social distance, but crave a weekend getaway.



However, that’s not the only reason people are buying motor homes. Some healthcare workers are living in them to self-isolate from family members, while others, who are forced to work from home, are moving their office inside them.



"More and more people are working mobile so people find they can use it as an office or they can even travel with their family and still work at the same time," said Radel.



The campers at All Seasons RV range anywhere from $9,000 up to $70,000. With demand on the rise, it'll take buyers at least two weeks before they can tow their new RV off the lot.



It's big business for the RV industry across the board during a time when many companies are struggling financially.



"We kind of had an idea that maybe RVing would take off, but never dreamed to be the extent that it has. We'll probably double what we did last year in June," said Radel.