Starting Monday, the city of Rochester is resuming more in-person services.

You can visit the city clerk's office, as well as neighborhood and business development and finance offices. You'll be able to file applications for business permits, dog licenses and other services.

Residents can also pay for water and refuse bills in-person.

The offices will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

You can visit the city's website at city of Rochester.org for hours of operation and a full list of what can be done in person.