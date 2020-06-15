ORLANDO, Fla. — The Trump administration published a proposed rule Monday that immigration experts say will make it more difficult for asylum-seekers to receive admittance.

Here are several things to know about the proposed rule, and be sure to watch our segment for the full details.

1. The Department of Homeland Security says the new rule will help expedite the judicial process and ensure asylum claims are credible.

2. Asylum claims based on fear of retribution over personal matters, persecution solely based on gender, and perceived past or present gang affiliation will be denied.

3. Failure to pay taxes or filing taxes properly will be taken into consideration.

4. Exemptions of the one-year rule for children and those with mental health issues will be removed. Immigrants have a one-year deadline to apply for asylum.

5. Anyone who applies for asylum in the U.S. but went through a secondary country and did not apply for refuge there would be denied. The rule was initially implemented for Central Americans but will now expand globally.

6. "Right now, there’s people that have been waiting seven years for an asylum interview and of course all these regulations were not in place back then," says Camila Pachon, an Orlando immigration lawyer. "The government is trying to implement these regulations to affect every single person who has an asylum case pending."

7. Between 2017-2018, there was a 58% decrease in refugees admitted to the U.S. In fact, this has been a trend in the U.S. for the past 30 years: The number of refugees admitted went down from more than 120,000 in 1990 to less than 23,000 in 2018.

There is a 30-day period for comments on the rule. Pachon said she expects civil rights and immigration advocacy groups to file lawsuits against the new rule.