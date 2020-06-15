LARGO, Fla. -- The Birds of Prey exhibit at the Nature Center in Largo's McGough Nature Park has reopened after a three month pandemic shutdown which caused a financial hardship, according to the Friends of Largo Parks non-profit organization.

"We have 20-some birds that all need fed," said volunteer Debbie Burns. "All the enclosures have to be built by us, paid for by us."

It costs $1,500 a month to feed the birds and maintain the exhibit. Burns said the program survives off of donations and they haven't received any since the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We have donation boxes around but with no people, we're not getting those filled," said Burns. "It's starting to be a little concerning to us."

Burns said before the pandemic hit, they were averaging between 200-to-300 visitors on weekend days. The Birds of Prey exhibit reopened on June 6 for weekends and the all-volunteer staff hopes those visitors flock back.

"It's an awesome place... you can definitely keep your distance," said Burns. "You can feed turtles, you can walk the trails, even just sit here and watch the birds and it's kind of maybe a way of regrouping for everyone."

The Birds of Prey exhibit features 22 raptors that include several owls, hawks, kestrels, a Mississippi kite, and a bald eagle. The program has halted public feedings of the birds because they draw large crowds and the raptors don't like people wearing masks.

"They get used to facial features and they recognize you," said volunteer Jeff Spotz. "If you put a mask on... they don't recognize that. So, it makes them uneasy."

Spotz also agrees the 26-acre park and Birds of Prey exhibit is a safe venue to visit for people looking to do something outdoors during the transition.

"There's plenty of room that you never have to get that close. We've got great trails that walk through the forest in the back and a little pier goes out over the intracoastal," he said. "It's a hidden treasure here, is what it is, and you easily drive by it going to Indian Rocks Beach and don't even know that it's here."

Admission to the Birds of Prey exhibit is free but donations are encouraged. The George C. McGough Nature Park is located at 11901 146th St. N. in Largo.