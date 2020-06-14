WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — As the Sunshine State and much of the country continues to reopen, coronavirus cases in many places are again on the rise.

For some, the pandemic is now hitting close to home as loved ones battle the disease. For others who were fortunate enough to recover from COVID-19, the disease is a memory they hope others do not have to share.

What You Need To Know

Vernet Stallworth contracted COVID-19, quarantined for weeks



Stallworth said she felt like her whole body shut down



Now recovered, she sees people around her not taking it seriously



More coronavirus stories

“No. No, I’ve never been through anything like this,” said Vernet Stallworth, a coronavirus survivor.

Stallworth is now able to soak in some family time with her mom in Winter Garden. Earlier in the spring, this wasn’t possible.

For weeks, the virus made her sick.

“That first week was hell," Stallworth said. "It was really, really bad. I’ve never felt so bad in all my life."

It hit hard and fast. First, it drained her strength. Then came the fever.

At first, she said she didn't think it could be coronavirus. She thought it was maybe tiredness or her asthma acting up.

Her mother, Dr. Rosemarie Solomon, said she just had a feeling that this was far more serious.

“She calls me at 11:30 and the first thing I said was ‘you got the virus?'" said Solomon. "She said, 'No, mom, but I just want to tell you I’ve got a fever,' and when she told me that, my temperature went from 0 to 100."

A CT scan showed pneumonia in Stallworth's lungs. Her body hurt in a way she'd never experienced, and for weeks she felt devoid of energy.

“It is definitely not like the flu," Stallworth said. "When they say it’s 10 times worse than the flu, it is. It is like your whole body is completely shut down."

For the safety of her loved ones, Stallworth quarantined for weeks.She estimates for about a month she couldn't see or hug her kids in person.

But after weeks of sickness and a slow recovery, the first thing she and her family did together was come to Winter Garden to see her mom, just in time for Solomon's 60th birthday.

“So I’m just grateful today that God spared her life so she could sit right next to me and tell her story,” Solomon said, turning to hug her daughter.

For Stallworth, coronavirus hasn’t just been a statistic. It’s a disease that made her sicker than she’s been in her whole life and that's exactly why she's urging people to take it seriously.

She’s hopeful her own harrowing road to recovery encourages people to be cautious so they can avoid getting sick.​

“Yeah, I feel like people aren’t taking it serious," she said. "I see people still going out, still doing all these things, being in large crowds, and I’m like, 'how can you do this?' And I try to stress to people, like, you may not get sick but you’re potentially hurting someone else."