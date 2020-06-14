PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A Port Orange consignment shop owner is facing backlash from customers because of her new mandatory face mask policy.

After closing due to the pandemic, The Fashion Safari reopened up a few weeks ago with the requirement that all customers must wear a mask while in the store. Rosalie Shapiro also asks customers to use the hand sanitizer station she set up near the door. She says she has been flooded with negative comments since she started this.

“I had a customer the other day and I asked her to put on a mask, I will give you a free mask if you don’t have one, and she said 'no, I refuse, you are taking away my civil rights and I don’t feel sick',” said Shapiro.

Shapiro says she sees wearing a mask as a sign of respect to her customers and as protection for herself, as she is considered high-risk for contracting COVID-19. She said even with an explanation and the offer of a free mask, many don't see it that way.

“I’ve even said I have an autoimmune disorder, I am at risk, please be respectful towards me, and just profanities shouted at me and I said 'I am sorry you have to leave'," said Shapiro.

Despite the comments, Shapiro said she is not giving in or changing her policy. She is concerned seeing cases on the rise in Volusia County. While new cases held steady for most of last week at around a dozen a day, on Friday new cases jumped to 30, according to the Florida Dept. of Health , about twice the number of daily new cases reported in the last two weeks.

Shapiro said she has plenty of customers that appreciate the steps she is taking to keep them safe in her store.

"It's about saving lives," said Shapiro. "Simple."