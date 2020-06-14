ALBANY, N.Y. - Governor Cuomo says restaurants and bars that do not adhere to social distancing guidelines could lose their liquor licenses.

Cuomo threatened the crackdown during his daily briefing from Albany, saying that the worst violators are in Manhattan and the Hamptons. He said people are drinking out in the street in large groups without masks and they are also violating open container laws.

.@NYGovCuomo specifically names Manhattan and the Hamptons as areas leading the State with complaints about violations of social distancing protocols. — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) June 14, 2020

“We have gotten 25,000 complaints to the state of businesses that are in violation of the reopening plan. You're violating the law alright, and this is a very serious situation and I want to make sure everybody knows the consequences here. A bar or restaurant that is violating these rules can lose their liquor license,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo says it is incumbent upon local mayors and county officials across the state to enforce social distancing protocols.

“They walk past the business, they see the business is violating the rules, and they’re saying ‘my health is jeopardized.’ And that’s why they’re complaining,” said Cuomo. “We are not kidding around with this.”

Meantime, protests continue across the city for the 18th straight day.

“You can protest,” Cuomo said, but “the law still applies to you.”

Cuomo said he’s looking for consistency in the numbers of those who test positive, and said the state is making “really great progress.”

Total Hospitalizations from the disease now stand at 1,657, the lowest number since March 20th.

There were just 23 deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours; the lowest that number has been in weeks.

Cuomo says New York is leading the way in reducing the impact of the virus while 22 other states are seeing an increase in new cases.

“So hold two facts in your hands. One, New York is doing better than any state in reducing the virus. Fact. Another fact: States post-reopening are seeing a dramatic increase. Not New York. Not yet,” Cuomo said.

.@NYGovCuomo announces he will sign two more bills passed by the legislature last week:



-Affirming right of an citizen to record police officer’s and arrests



-Authorizing State Health Department study on the disparate impact of #coronavirus — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) June 14, 2020

Cuomo also announced that he had signed another police reform bill passed by the legislature last week. That legislation affirms an individual’s right to videotape a police officer even when they are making an arrest.

And the Governor signed a bill authorizing a State Health Department study to examine why COVID-19 had disparate impacts on different communities.

Starting July 6, Cuomo said low-risk youth sports can begin again during a phase three reopening.