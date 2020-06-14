WORCESTER - After more than two decades, the Corner Grille in Worcester has closed its doors for good.

In a simple Facebook post on Saturday, Corner Grille owner Raena Heppenstall wrote:

"It has been my pleasure serving my neighborhood and the entire Worcester Community for the past 23 years. I have made so many friends and built relationships that will last my entire life! I look forward to seeing everyone down the road."

Corner Grille was famous for its specialty pizzas and its iconic tomato-shaped neon sign. The restaurant was located on Pleasant Street.

It opened in 1998.