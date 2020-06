Children's restaurant and entertainment chain Chuck E. Cheese is trying to avoid bankruptcy.

The Wall Street Journal reports the company is in talks with lenders to raise $200 million.

The pizza franchise -- with 10 locations in Massachusetts, including in Worcester and Springfield -- had $1 billion in debt at the end of last year.

It's facing a $2 million loan payment in June.

The chain was founded in 1977.

Image Courtesy: Chuck E. Cheese in Worcester, MA/Spectrum News 1 Staff