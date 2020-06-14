ORLANDO, Fla. — As coronavirus cases rise in Florida, questions mount over the reasons.

What You Need To Know New cases spiked with 2,372 new cases on Friday



Several businesses in Florida have closed because of exposure



LATEST CORONVIRUS STATISTICS: Florida Dept. of Health | Florida's COVID-19 Dashboard

New cases in Florida have stayed above the 1,000 mark daily since June 2. Then on Friday they spiked, with 2,372 new cases, according to the Florida Dept. of Health. The percentage of people in Florida who have tested positive for the virus has also risen.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Florida surpassed 75,000, according to numbers released Sunday.

Gov. DeSantis said Friday that a spike in cases this past week was caused by increased testing.

Some health officials say reopening is a factor, though.

Florida is one of several states that have seen cases spike since reopening. That's why officials with the CDC on Friday said states may need to consider bringing back some restrictions as cases reopen.

There are no plans to do that in Florida right now.

Dr. Anthony Fauci with the coronavirus task force says it's up to states to follow federal guidelines for reopening, and to isolate the virus.

"I'm not so sure we could say it's stalled, but we're seeing right now is something obviously that's disturbing,” Fauci said. “We all do want to reopen the country for a number of important reasons but we've got to do that in a way that's careful and prudent."



"I think what we need to be reinforcing is the fact that this should not be the end of mask wearing, and it should not be the end of social distancing," said microbiologist Jessica Malaty Rivera.

Some Florida businesses have been forced to close because of exposure to coronavirus since reopening or expanding capacity.

In Pinellas County, for instance, St. Petersburg bars The Galley, Park & Rec DTSP, and Avenue Eat + Drink, all announced Friday that they would close after employees tested positive for the illness. The three businesses are all within a few blocks of each other.

In Tarpon Springs, Rusty Bellies Waterfront Grille announced on its Facebook page that it would be closed until Tuesday because of COVID-19 exposure. The business didn’t offer further details.

Over in Central Florida, Kiwi’s Pub in Altamonte Springs said it would close after six people who had been inside Kiwi’s in the last week had been infected. The business did not give a timetable for when it would reopen, except that it would when they felt it was safe.

“I urge anybody with ANY kind of unusual symptoms to keep their distance from others until they have been cleared by medical professionals or quarantined for 14 days,” said owner Richard Culmer, who also asked customers who have symptoms or test positive to let him know privately.

Florida allowed bars to reopen on June 5, among other businesses, and also allowed restaurants and other businesses to expand capacity.

The CDC issued new guidance last week for individuals both daily life and also for large gatherings. The main guidelines remain the same though: social distancing, regularly washing hands, and wearing masks when you’re in a public place.

Spectrum News reporters Rachael Krause and Tim Wronka contributed to this report.