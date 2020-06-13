CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Restaurant owners say even though dining areas are allowed to open, take-out orders continue to be a big part of their revenue stream.

Even though restaurants have opened back up, many people still remain hesitant to sit in a dining area.



The owner of The Nappy Chef says he decided to keep his dining area closed and focus on take-out.



The owner of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille says his take-out food sales are just slightly smaller than his dine-in food sales.

The Nappy Chef is a small restaurant on Albemarle Road.

The owner says at maximum capacity it can seat about 20 people. Instead of opening up the dining area in May when they were technically allowed, he decided to just do take-out orders.

“It actually worked out better because my space isn’t that big anyway and we have a lot of volume, and sometimes it gets too overcrowded in here,” The Nappy Chef's owner, Rojshawn Dontae says.



Dontae says he has always wanted to focus more on food to-go, and crowds are something he is trying hard to avoid during the coronavirus pandemic. He says so far, take-out food has been a great option and his volume has doubled since the start of the virus.



“I think the smaller restaurants, that are small like mine or better, it works out pretty fine,” Dontae says.



The owner of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille says he opened the dining area at his restaurant, but his to-go orders still bring in nearly the same amount of revenue as dine-in food.



“It’s sort of surprising how many people don’t want to come out yet,” Dilworth Neighborhood Grille owner, Matt Wohlfarth says.



Others say it’s not so surprising.

Dr. Shahnaz Daud is a family medicine specialist in Cary, North Carolina and says she isn’t going to any restaurants to dine-in.



“If I do want food I call in and have take-out or delivery because I still want to see what is happening with the new changes, where people are getting out and the spike is going higher,” Dr. Daud says. “I don’t want to take too many chances.”



It’s a reason to remain cautious during these uncertain times.



“It’s not over, it’s not even close,” Wohlfarth says. “There is a real chance this could happen again.”



Under the governor's orders restaurants in North Carolina are allowed to open their dining area at 50 percent capacity.