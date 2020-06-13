ORLANDO, Fla. — Even with the significant spike in cases in Central Florida, some bars and nightclubs are opening up for the first time in weeks.

What You Need To Know Orlando area bars, clubs opening up for 1st time in weeks





He replaces Bob Chapek, who was promoted to Disney CEO to replace Iger



Get complete coronavirous coverage here

For the employees at Downtown Orlando bar Ember, the shutdown was a dark time.

“One of the hardest days of my career was laying everybody off, and one of the best days was when I was able to call everybody back,” said Ember General Manager Pete Ghalam.

He says Friday night is their grand reopening. But they’re choosing to only open at 40% capacity and implementing new health measures.

“All of our employees are masked, all of them are in gloves. We temperature check all of our employees upon arrival, we encourage our guests to wear masks, we’ve got the sanitation stations, we’ve got the social distancing posters up throughout the venue,” Ghalam said.

. @EmberOrlando is back open tonight, complete with masked & gloved employees & social distancing signs everywhere. They’re not taking any chances after we’ve seen a significant spike in cases in @OrangeCoFL @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/zBArVPVscE — Eric Mock (@EricMockTV) June 13, 2020

But just as they’re reopening, the spread of COVID-19 is growing again in Central Florida, especially in Orange County.

“That increase is now significant, so there is active transmission happening in the community,” said Orange County Florida Department of Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino.

Despite this rise, we found hundreds of people getting out and enjoying the downtown bars and clubs Friday evening.

We asked Jessica and Kilder Gonzalez if they felt safe among the crowds.

“Well most places we passed they’re making people hand sanitize they’re wiping down, so it makes us feel better about it for sure,” said Jessica Gonzalez.

“If it is way too crowded it might not be the place for us to go,” Kilder Gonzalez said.

We asked Dr. Raul Pino what they’re doing to contain the spread downtown. His answer: not much.

“With regard to high traffic areas like downtown, we are not really at this point, meaning the health department, the office that I head, involving any efforts,” Pino said.

His advice was just not to patronize places where they’re not enforcing CDC guidelines.

“Do not shop, do not go to places that you do not feel are safe and not taking the steps,” Pino said.

He did say there is an email on their website under the “Contact us” section where you can click healthcare complaint, and they will check there for complaints about businesses not enforcing health guidelines .

Ghalam says for the safety of everyone at Ember, they’re going to be doing some health safety enforcement of their own.

“We’re going to be very aggressive with it, but we’re going to be very nice when we ask them. We do have people that are tasked with asking folks to keep their social distance,” Ghalam said.