TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A Titusville nonprofit working to alleviate food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic collected thousands of pounds of food donations during a drive-thru food drive on Saturday.

Food is something no family should have to worry about. However, with the recent rise of unemployment due to the pandemic, the reality is many do.

Compounding the issue is the need to avoid large gatherings for safety concerns. Large food donation events being canceled due to coronavirus community spread concerns has had a trickle-down effect on agencies and ministries who feed the needy in communities.

The solution? A donation event where no one has to leave their cars.

Hummingbird Pantry Founder Gina Stanford organized the nonprofit's first drive thru food drive. The roughly 3,000 pounds of food donations Hummingbird Pantry collected during the event will go to Liberty Lodge Ministries, the First United Methodist Church, Walkabout Recovery.

Watch the video above to learn more.