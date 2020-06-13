WORCESTER - Calls to support Black-owned businesses highlight the many here in Worcester. A local event planning business is happy to see the support and says they face many challenges.



Christelle Behike started event planning and design business Be Creative Decor about five years ago. She discovered her passion for it along with the fact she didn’t see many people of her color in the industry.

Behike says she faces many roadblocks like being unable to use all venues because they don’t already have established relationships with Black-owned caterers, or not being taken seriously as a florist.



Behike says, “For them it just doesn’t click because they are so used to the industry to have all Caucasian female, and you know they don’t see Black women as being florists or as being able to produce the same amount or same quality work.”



Behike says it’s important people support Black-owned businesses long-term and not just right now. Most events aren’t happening because of the coronavirus, but Be Creative Decor is still offering arrangements and baskets for special events.