ORLANDO, Fla. – The daily demonstrations, many taking aim at police officers, resonates deeply with the wife of an Orlando Police officer who has been in a coma for two years.

​​Officer Kevin Valencia was shot in the head while responding to a domestic violence suspect. For Meghan Valencia, 2020 is just as hard as 2019.

Her husband fell into a coma two years ago. The pandemic has prevented her from visiting her husband in person.

“I’m actually not allowed in the facility at all," Meghan Valencia said. "They just recently started doing window visits, so you just stand outside the building, my husband will be on the inside and then I talk through a phone.”

What Meghan Valencia said is the toughest part about visiting her husband now is not being able to touch him to let him know she is there. ​

As protests across the country demand change in police tactics and funding, the self-described police wife hopes people understand not all cops are bad.

“I lost my husband who was trying to save four kids," Valencia said. "That was someone who put his life on the line to save children he never met before.”