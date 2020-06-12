NATIONWIDE — President Donald Trump will accept the Republican nomination in Jacksonville, Florida, while “official business” will be conducted in Charlotte, North Carolina, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced Thursday.

What You Need To Know RNC to celebrate Trump renomination in Jacksonville, Fla.





"Official business" will stay in Charlotte, NC, according to RNC





RELATED: Jacksonville Republicans Confident City is Frontrunner to Host National Convention

Charlotte was initially set to host the 2020 Republican National Convention in its entirety. but a disagreement between President Trump and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper over COVID-19 safety measures changed the RNC's course.

The RNC’s Executive Committee on Wednesday voted unanimously to let the "official business" of the national convention continue in Charlotte, while moving its celebratory events to Florida.

The convention has been rumored to relocate to Florida in recent weeks, with Orlando and Tampa reportedly on the RNC's shortlist. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in had been vocal about his support of the RNC's relocation leading up to the announcement.

The renomination celebration will take place inside Jacksonville's VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Additional details about the event have not been announced yet.

The convention is scheduled to take place from August 24-August 27, though t’s not yet clear how it will be spread between Charlotte and Jacksonville.