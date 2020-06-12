ORLANDO, Fla. — The Pulse remembrance ceremony will be virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It can be viewed on onePULSE Foundation’s social media channels.

The pre-taped remembrance ceremony airs at 7 p.m. and can be found on onePULSE Foundation ’s Facebook Page and YouTube channel .

The ceremony is usually held at the Pulse interim memorial site.

The Orange County Regional History Center’s annual Pulse exhibit is also online-only .

Chief Curator Pam Schwartz feels the online format offers new possibilities. “Where you might only plan a couple hours to come to the museum to see the exhibit, maybe now people will look at it, and then look at it again,” Schwartz explained. “And maybe look at it differently and then share it with a friend who they wouldn’t normally share it with.”

The exhibit is titled: The Stories They Could Tell. It showcases the dedications left at the various memorial sites after the nightclub shooting during the early morning hours of June 12, 2016.

Shooter Omar Mateen killed 49 people and wounded 53 others during “Latin Night” at the gay nightclub. Mateen, who pledged his allegiance to ISIS when he called Spectrum News during the incident, was killed in a shootout with Orlando Police Department officers. The FBI called the shooting a terrorist attack.