MORGANTON, N.C. – Parklets and streateries are popping up in downtown Morganton. It's a new initiative by the city's main street location.

Community Events Coordinator Abby Nelson says many businesses were struggling due to coronavirus closures, and now it's the restrictions to reopen.

They have closed down some parking spots in several locations on Main Street and put in tables and chairs where anyone can sit, eat, and drink.

The tables are not associated with any business and can be used by anyone. They felt this was a way of still allowing businesses to have additional customers while not going over their new maximum capacity.

Nelson says this is also a way customers can feel safe by being able to stay outdoors.

"It felt like we were making a big splash, and then all of a sudden everything changes. We are at a critical moment, and thinking about ways that we can help our merchants and help our customers feel comfortable. Feeling like we are doing everything we can is critical at this moment," Nelson says.

The streateries are about to get another upgrade. The Forest Service is working on building a platform for the area as well as adding bench seats and flower pots.

Nelson feels this will make it more comfortable and attractive for guests and is hoping these parklets and streateries can stay permanently.