OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A controversial road that has been designed to go through Split Oak Forest has been postponed by 10 years due to coronavirus.

What You Need To Know Osceola Parkway extension pushed back



Project delayed to 2034 due to coroanvirus



Road extension designed to go through Split Oak Forest

​​The Central Florida Expressway Authority met Thursday to approve a new five-year work plan in which several projects are being delayed because of the ongoing pandemic.

Resident Sally Baptiste is happy to hear that construction for the Osceola Parkway extension through Split Oak Forest is being pushed back to 2034.

“Doesn’t put the issue to rest but it does gives us a bit more time to organize and get people involved and say no-- enough is enough,” Baptisite said. “And for them to derail or kill the project…whatever you want to call it.”

A Central Florida Expressway Authority spokesperson told Spectrum News 13, the decision was made as a conservative approach due to economic impact.