Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul is looking to protect the state's multimillion-dollar investment in the city of Jamestown's revitalization amid the pandemic.

Hochul strolled the streets of downtown Jamestown Friday, along with Mayor Eddie Sundquist and Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel.

The lieutenant governor visited a handful of small businesses and spoke with staff, as the region eagerly awaits Phase 3 of the state's “unpause” order.

Hochul says the visit provided her a sense of optimism, as owners prepare to reopen their doors and welcome the public back in.

"I'm encouraging the public to get back, walk these streets with your masks on, social distance but open up your wallets. Help these people out. They've been through a very tough time and they define the character and charm of a downtown like this. They are part of our identity and we have to support them now more than ever," said Hochul (D) said.

"We saw some regulations loosen with the state liquor authority. Very, very helpful. To ease those restrictions. To allow takeout beer and wine sales and then to allow the outdoor areas to be included in the original liquor permit was very helpful," said Joe Town, Pace's Pizzeria owner.

Town says he's hoping to reopen indoor dining at limited capacity starting on Tuesday.