ORLANDO, Fla. — June 12 is a dark time for the families of the 49 Pulse victims and the survivors of the shooting.

Daphne Josaphat, the aunt of 20-year-old Jason Benjamin Josaphat still believes love is stronger than hate. Many of those who were gunned down that night were people of color and given the current racial justice movement, these words still resonate with her: We will not let hate win.

“I would like to see everybody come together as one. Not like black LGBTQ, Latino LGBTQ… Just everybody come together. We have enough separation between us already,” Daphne said.

Daphne has created a Facebook page called Jason’s Promise . She’s promised Jason that his memory will forever live not by a number (49) but by his name and who he was.

