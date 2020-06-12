ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ will reopen at Disney Springs on June 17.

​​The announcement was made by the celebrity chef on social media.

“Come join me as we celebrate this great, wonderful occasion,” Smith said. “Remember fried chicken, mac & cheese, moonshine and all that deliciousness has really missed you.”

In addition to the restaurant reopening, the outdoor expansion, Shine Bar & Social, will make its debut. Work began on the new porch area prior to the shutdown.

The restaurant offers a menu of southern-style dishes like fried catfish as well as cocktails and moonshine. It will be offering a limited menu for the initial reopening.

Homecomin, along with other venues at Disney Springs, closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.