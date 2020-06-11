Fitness facilities are anxious to reopen and once they get the green light, gym goers are expecting their workouts to be different under the new guidelines.



Although there has been no official word on when fitness clubs will reopen, the YMCA of Greater Rochester is making a number of changes to try to operate its business as safely as possible.



"There's going to be a health screening to get into the Y. So we want to make sure that when we bring people into our facility, that we've asked the question," says Pam Cowan, YMCA chief marketing and experience officer.



"The Y is going into all of our studios where we have group ex classes, and we're marking everybody's space so everybody will have enough personal space to be able to do their class. What will feel different is certainly the capacity is much lower with the social distancing," Cowan says.



Social distancing has many personal trainers offering virtual workouts. Judy Arazoza of Fit Women Over 40 is a small group trainer for women 40 and over. Since the threat of COVID-19, Arazoza hasn't missed a beat from her basement in Victor, where she provided free online workouts during the pandemic.



"People just send me messages and gifts and they were just saying if I didn't have this workout at 8 a.m. every day, I would have any structure to my day, so it provides structure in a time that didn't really have structure and there was a lot of unknown,” she says.



Arazoza says her in-person members are back, but with outside sessions, and she will continue to run her online options for clients as well.



"Whatever is the most comfortable for you. If you like the big gym atmosphere, then go for it. If you're a little bit more private, then you might find that a small niche operation or a boutique operation at least might be more your type," she says.



Whether fitness fans choose to get a workout in at a large gym or a small group gathering, people can expect a new business climate built around safety.



"The way the Y is going to be most successful is that we are going to partner with our members to build a beautiful, safe community," Cowan adds.