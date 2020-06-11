ORLANDO, Fla. — Where do we go from here? Following George Floyd’s death, and continuing protests, that is the question many are asking.

What You Need To Know Demonstrators protested almost daily in Orlando



They want systemic change in racial profiling, review of policing injustices



Orlando Mayor says several things must be done to earn the public's trust





Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says there are many different levels when it comes to change, but believes changing policies within the police department is key to earning back the public’s trust.

He believes one area officials need to look at is negotiating with the police union on how police officers are disciplined.

"In the course of time, we have terminated several officers that, through the arbitration process, we had to re-hire,” Dyer said.

Dyer also says city officials are looking at current board and programs to work towards creating equal opportunities for education, housing, and jobs.

Dyer says he is committed to being transparent when it comes to reviewing all policies, and plans to include public input when those reviews take place.​

