SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County, like other parts of the state, is seeing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.

Additional 26 came in overnight

County officials say the new cases are not just because of more testing

County leaders said over the past five days, they’ve seen over 100 positive cases.

On Wednesday, the county hit a record for the most cases in one day with 34. An additional 26 cases came in overnight.

The county medical director said COVID-19 is a “big deal” and it’s getting worse.

While testing has expanded in Seminole County, it's only been in the last few days that the number of new positive cases have increased.

According to the latest county report from the state , Seminole County residents were tested at higher levels in the last two weeks, but the number of new cases was only in the single digits.

Out of all of this, the good news is there has been no new COVID-19 deaths in the county in the past two weeks. ​

New cases have spiked in recent days in several Central Florida counties. Orange County, for instance, saw 128 new cases on Wednesday, the most in the last two weeks and the largest number of new cases by county in Central Florida.

The number of tests per day in the county, according to the state, has largely stayed the same, while new cases were only in the double digits.