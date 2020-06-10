MARLBOROUGH - The Solomon Pond Mall opened their doors back up Wednesday as Massachusetts continues into Phase II of it’s re-opening plan.

Shoppers will be greeted with signs showing where to enter and exit.

There are guidelines and markers posted throughout the mall reminding people to keep six feet apart.

All seating has been removed including at the food court, where it is take out only.

Only six people are able to enter the bathroom at once and every other stall and sink are closed.

Hand sanitizer is available at high traffic areas including at the directories and escalators.

The mall has also adjusted its hours which can be found on its website.

Photo credit: jjbers on VisualHunt / CC BY