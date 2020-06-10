SAN ANTONIO -- We’re now in Phase 3 of the plan to reopen the Texas economy, and June 19 will see the return of one of its biggest attractions.

What You Need To Know

SeaWorld San Antonio to reopen on June 19



Numerous safety measures will be in place



Online reservations will be required in order to visit

SeaWorld San Antonio is currently preparing its reopening, and your experience there will be different than during trips past.

Despite the fact that most businesses are now open and operating at around 50 percent capacity, we’re still in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and Texas has seen a significant spike in confirmed cases in recent weeks.

In order to minimize risk, SeaWorld San Antonio will have several safety and social distancing measures in place. Among them are the following:

Enhanced health and safety protocols for cleaning and sanitizing

Physical distancing

Face coverings will be required

Guests’ temperatures will be taken prior to entry

It’s FINALLY here! Can’t wait to welcome you back as we reopen the park on June 19th. Stay tuned for details on when you can make your reservations for exclusive access to SeaWorld San Antonio. https://t.co/lnuDQBvzzk pic.twitter.com/UJ6bmzyX3E — seaworldtexas (@SeaWorldTexas) June 6, 2020

“We were thrilled to announce the reopening of Aquatica on June 6 and are happy to now share that our guests won’t have to wait much longer to join us back at SeaWorld,” said Byron Surrett, president of SeaWorld San Antonio and Aquatica. “Safety is a top priority for our park teams, and we’ve been working hard to prepare a safe environment to welcome everyone through our park gates for more fun and memorable experiences.”

In addition to the safety measures in place at the park, you will need to make an online reservation in order to visit. Reservations can be made starting at 10 a.m. on June 11.