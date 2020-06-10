MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne Police are investigating a shooting that left 50 shell casings lining one neighborhood Wednesday morning.

What You Need To Know Police investigating morning shooting



50 shell casings were left behind



No arrests have been made so far

​​The shooting happened on Carver Street in the University Boulevard area. Investigators said two, possibly three cars were involved in a shootout. One car was struck by bullets. A stray bullet also struck the front door of a nearby home.

We spoke to a neighbor who witnessed the shooting.

“Saw him get out and jumping up and down, went and laid down on the other side of the car, trying to avoid getting shot,” Dusty King said.

If you have information about the shooting, call Melbourne Police or Crime-line at 1-800-423-TIPS.