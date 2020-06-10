ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of people in Orange County are frustrated after they weren’t able to submit their applications for CARES Act funds for the second day in a row.

The CARES Act is providing $1,000 to thousands of qualifying families through the Individual and Family Assistance Program.

Orange County leaders told Spectrum News 13 about 50,000 people were on the site trying to put in an application for the program Tuesday.

The Orange County government told us at they have 3,360 completed applications at this time.

Monday, the application was supposed to open at 8 a.m.

“It was 8:02, maybe. A couple minutes after they were allowing people to log on for the application,” recounted Danielle Sheridan. "I already couldn’t get on. They said the system was down until Wednesday.”

For many people in Orange County, this frustration feels familiar. When Sheridan was furloughed from her job, she tried to file for unemployment right away. It took 7 weeks before she got her first payment.

With no date set for her return to work, she’s worried about unemployment money running out — that’s why she’s counting on CARES Act money.

Tuesday, Sheridan came armed with everything she needed to zip through the application right when it opened up.

She got through, but then she said she kept getting an error message.

"I sat there and tried for maybe 20 to 30 minutes, and it was the same thing over and over again. And then it finally kicked me out of the system,” Sheridan said.

Orange County government says it will not be reopening the portal Wednesday, because they say officials need to process the more than 3,000 applications they got so far, to get that money dispersed as soon as possible.

That leaves people like Sheridan hoping the next chance to try again will come ASAP.

"It’s very frustrating,” Sheridan said. "It’s extremely frustrating, and I know I’m not the only one going through this.”

If you are still in the system, you have until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday to complete your applications.

If you are no longer in the system, or if you’re a new applicant, you’ll need to check social media and ocfl.net/OrangeCARES for updates on the next cycle.