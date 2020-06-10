As we prepare for Phase 3 of reopening this week, New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul visited Rochester Wednesday, where she met with several business owners and Mayor Lovely Warren to help answer any questions shop owners may have.

Zury Brown is well known in the North Clinton Avenue neighborhood, where she runs a family business that is considered a hotspot for Hispanic food.

"We are used to serving people really fast. We have people in and out in about less than five minutes," Brown, owner of El Pilon Criollo restaurant, says.

The mayor of #ROC welcomes @LtGovHochulNY as they tour businesses in the N. Clinton ave. neighborhood @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/wUwiLebE40 — Mary McCombs (@MaryTVNews) June 10, 2020

Zury, like many other restaurant owners, is ready to move into Phase 3 of reopening this weekend.

"It's been a challenge, but if you follow the guidelines and try to stick to what you need to do it," Brown adds.

But there are some businesses along N. Clinton Ave. that remain closed due to the looting last month following peaceful protests in downtown. Lt. Gov. Hochul and Mayor Warren spoke with the owner of His and Hers Apparel and Footwear, where inventory was stolen.

Owner of His and Hers apparel footwear discusses impact from looting and how he’ll reopen @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/jvUvtCPElb — Mary McCombs (@MaryTVNews) June 10, 2020

The soon-to-be opening of an international plaza was the backdrop as politicians, along with the Ibero-American Action League, praised the concept of La Marketa.

"This is a community that's worth investing in, a community that will never be abandoned by the city or the State of New York," Hochul says.

Owner of El Pilon restaurant says the community she serves is ready for the phase three reopening @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/hVie9JTvyB — Mary McCombs (@MaryTVNews) June 10, 2020

"La Marketa is really the beginning of how we're going to bring this community back, how we're going to bring back some of those fond memories that those of us who grew up in North Clinton have when it was a vibrant, united community," said Angelica Perez-Delgado, CEO of Ibero-American Action League.



Merchants are excited about people gathering at La Marketa when it opens in the fall of this year. But until then, some businesses along N. Clinton Avenue are anxious to once again provide in-person service.