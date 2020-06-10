MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – A malnourished dog left for dead last year is now happy, healthy and ready for a forever home.

A Good Samaritan found Daisy on the side of a Cocoa road on the brink of death—starving and with broken paws. She only weighed 29 pounds and her ribs were showing.

After care at the Brevard Humane Society and then at Merritt Island's Island Animal Hospital, the 1 and a half year old lab mix is now ready for fostering and, eventually, adoption.

“Someone who would be willing to keep her in their home, play with her, be good to her and bring her in every once in a while for the vet to look at her,” said Theresa Clifton with the Brevard Humane Society.

The home must not have any other animals at this point while 'Daisy' continues to recover.

Anyone interested in fostering her, should contact the Brevard Humane Society.