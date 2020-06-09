The past few months have been difficult for many businesses across the region. And that includes Karen Latta's White Rose Spa and Hair Design in Vestal.

"Our poor girls. It was a nightmare trying to get unemployment but they did finally get that. So now we are officially opening this Wednesday," said Latta.

What You Need To Know

Phase 3 guidance was released by the state Tuesday morning



White Rose Spa plans to open for hair appointments Wednesday



The Southern Tier, along with other regions could enter phase 3 this weekend

However, right now, that's limited to hair services. The business attracts many customers for facials and face massages, which don't come until phase 4.

But with phase 3, the business will be able to serve customers for nail appointments.

"Usually we do four manicures together. However, because of the six-foot distance, we had to bring one table out here," said Latta.

White Rose Spa & Hair Design in Vestal reopens for hair cuts on Wednesday & is also preparing for nail services once phase 3 hits. I spoke to the owner about reopening business & precautions they are taking @SPECNewsCNY pic.twitter.com/GeDcvMeMUP — Dan North (@D_NorthTV) June 9, 2020

The spa has face shields throughout the business and plenty of disinfectants on hand.

Latta said it's been a challenge to keep up with the protocols, but the goal is to create a safe and comfortable environment.

"We had to get gloves, we have to have masks for the clients, when they walk in we have a thermometer, we have to ask them if they have been tested. And we also keep a log," said the business owner.

And plenty of people have already made calls in anticipation of phase 3.

"This is the season for your pedicures and a lot of people can't do their own toes," said Latta.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has not announced when phase 3 will begin, but it could be as early as this weekend.