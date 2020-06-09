NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Schlitterbahn waterparks in New Branufels and Galveston will soon be reopening their doors.

What You Need To Know

Parks reopen June 13



Restrictions will be in place



All staff will wear masks

The parks are set to reopen on June 13 at a limited capacity and with some restrictions.

Guests will be required to make arrival time reservations in advance and will be required to go through health screenings and temperature checks before entering the park.

They will also be asked to wear masks when entering as well as in some designated locations throughout the park such as gift shops.

We sure have missed you! Now it’s time to have fun—safely. We're announcing our phased reopening plans, starting with season passholders on June 13th. For more information, visit: https://t.co/zMsn3f1yoc pic.twitter.com/58StJ9b57c — Schlitterbahn (@Schlitterbahn) June 9, 2020

Some park attractions where social distancing can’t be maintained will remain closed while other rides may have empty seats in order to keep guests separated.

Bathrooms will be cleaned and sanitized every 20 minutes and tubes/rafts will be sanitized between every rider. There will also be social distancing markers throughout the park to help customers maintain social distancing.

Other theme parks have made announcements about similar restrictions upon reopening including Six Flags.