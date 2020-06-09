Brigiotta’s Greenhouse and Garden Center in Celoron is one of about a dozen members of the newly formed Advisory Business Cabinet led by state Senator George Borrello.

What You Need To Know Borrello forms Advisory Business Cabinet

Cabinet is comprised of small business leaders

Group meets again in July

The goal is to help small mom and pop shops reopen and rebuild their bottom lines following the COVID-19 shutdown.

"Small businesses are important to our economy. I was honored to be asked by Senator Borrello," said Tim Galbato, Brigiotta's president.

Galbato says he chose to serve on the cabinet to be a voice, and lend his voice, to support other small employers he does business with.

"The pulse of what's going on in small business. All's I can do is report what I'm feeling, what the customers of this company are feeling and report that to the senator," said Galbato.

"Seeking their input on policies, on things they feel would improve the situation for them, the people they employ," said Borrello, (R) Senate-Sunset Bay.

To do that, Borrello recently convened the Business Advisory Cabinet, comprised of a cross-section of small business owners in the district.

He says the purpose is to gather information that will advocate change, as well as shape future policy and legislation.

"We are facing here in New York state unprecedented pressure on our small businesses. And I am a small business owner, still," said Borrello.

"My charge in the community is that I'm a businessman. Contribute positively to help him understand something that's may be happening that he's not aware of," said Ben Webb, Webb's Captain's Table president and CEO.

Webb is also a member of the cabinet representing the hospitality industry.

He says he looks to help identify the issues facing small business.

"An opportunity to go ahead and to possibly talk about some of those things that could help business to move forward," said Webb.

Opportunities Galbato says he hopes will be heard by leaders in Albany.

"I'm hopeful that they take our advice. Help small business because it's been hurt drastically," said Galbato.

Members of Borrello’s Advisory Business Cabinet are scheduled to meet again next month.