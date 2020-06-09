KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Give Kids The World Village has announced it will remain closed for “an undermined amount of time” due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

​​In a statement released Tuesday, president & CEO Pamela Landwirth said the nonprofit resort for children with critical illnesses will also be forced to lay off the majority of its staff.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share some devastating news both for me personally and for our entire Village family,” Landwirth wrote. “Unforseen circumstances directly related to COVID-19 have resulted In Give Kids The World having to remain closed.”

In addition to providing accommodations for children with critical illnesses and their families, Give Kids The World also grants wishes, which often include trips to area theme parks likes Disney World and Universal Orlando.

Make-A-Wish, a wish-granting partner for Give Kids The World, informed the organization that it would not be scheduling any wishes that involve travel until a vaccine is in wide use.

“Although the theme parks are reopening, we are uncertain as to when they will be able to welcome vulnerable guests, including our wish children.” Landwirth wrote.

Give Kids The World will lay off most of its staff on June 27. A small team will remain to ensure the safety and security of the resort as well as prepare for its reopening.